Universidad Catolica faced Flamengo in a thrilling match tonight. The game started with high intensity from the Brazilians, so high that they scored in the 7th minute. They were so in a hurry that they scored an own goal only a few minutes later after being an advantage. It wasn’t until the 34th minute that they were again in advantage.

After the break, the game was slower than in the first half. The game continued this way until they widened their advantage to a 3-1. In the last minute of the game, they mysteriously scored again an own goal.

Meaning Flamengo scored 5 goals but 2 were into their own net.