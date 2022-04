Brazilian club Flamengo was the only visiting club with a win after defeating Peru's Sporting Cristal 0-2 with goals by Bruno Henrique (22') and Matheuzinho (87') in their start of the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Flamengo temporarily lead Group H which is completed by Chile's Universidad Católica and Argentina's Talleres de Córdoba scheduled to play on Wednesday.