Brazilian Flamengo beat Sporting Cristal 2-1, and qualified for the round of 16 of the Libertadores as the undefeated leader of Group H. They finished as the second best team in the tournament's group stage, and left the Peruvian team in last place and without the consolation of going to the Copa Sudamericana.

Flamengo finished with an advantage of 5 points over the Argentinian Talleres de Córdoba (11), which also qualified for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, and 12 over Universidad Católica (4), which, as third, qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana .