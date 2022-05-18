Flamengo beat the Chileans on Tuesday 3-0 and qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores as 1st place in Group H with one match still to go.



With the result, the Rio de Janeiro club isolated itself in first place in Group H with 13 points after four wins and one draw; opened an unattainable advantage of 5 over Talleres, his closest competitor in the standings which today tied 0-0 with Sporting Cristal.