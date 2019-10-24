Flamengo 2-0 Gremio: Gabriel Barbosa Golazo Extends Flamengo Lead October 24, 2019 03:38 1:16 min Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa smashed a shot into the top corner, giving Flamengo a 2-0 lead over Gremio on the night and a 3-1 aggregate lead in the Copa Libertadores semifinals. Copa Libertadores video Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Flamengo Gremio Gabigol -Latest Videos 1:37 min Bruno Henrique Gives Flamengo Lead 5:02 min PitchCam: Tevez's Last Stand in the Libertadores 0:43 min AustralianGP: Showdown On The Island 2:03 min Dani Parejo: Valencia's Captain Fantastic 0:43 min Gallardo "Full Of Joy" As River Advance Past Boca 0:30 min LaLiga Threatens Legal Action Over El Clasico Date 0:46 min Leonard Emotional After Clippers Opening Night Win 0:46 min LeBron Upbeat After Lakers Loss To Clippers 0:30 min Pelicans GM Blasts Zion Fitness Speculation 1:53 min Post-Match Reaction From La Bombonera