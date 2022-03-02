In the return match of the second phase of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Preliminary Round, Everton lost to Monagas 1-0, but still qualified for the next round.

At the "Estadio Monumental de Maturín" in Venezuela, Oscar Gonzalez brought faith to the home team when he finished David Zalzman's corner kick with a half-volley type strike that found the opposite corner.

Despite the victory, it was not enough for Venezuelans. The first leg had been 3-0 in favor of the Chileans, who are through to the Third Phase and are looking for their return to Copa Libertadores' Group Stage, since 2009.



Everton will face either Audax Italiano or Estudiantes on the next round.