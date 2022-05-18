Estudiantes de La Plata, with a great bicycle kick goal from Gustavo Del Prete, beat Red Bull Bragantino 0-1 on Tuesday and secured the first place in Group C of the Copa Libertadores with a view to reaching the round of 16.

The team from La Plata, which remains undefeated in this group stage, with four wins and one draw, earned another win thanks to the acrobatic goal from his shirt 10 in the 77th minute.

Bragantino is left with five points, but could lose second place in the event of a victory for the Uruguayan Nacional (4 points), which this Wednesday will host bottom-ranked Argentine Vélez Sarsfield (2).