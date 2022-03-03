Estudiantes La Plata sealed their passport to the last phase of the Preliminary round of Copa Libertadores, after beating Chile's Audax Italiano 2-0 at home after a vibrant match played tonight at the "Uno" Stadium.

Agustín Rogel, at 45 minutes of the first half, put the group led by Ricardo Zielinski ahead, while Leandro Díaz, at 39 minutes of complement, gave his team the victory and the classification to the next stage.