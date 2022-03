For the first leg of Phase 3 of Copa Libertadores, Estudiantes defeat Everton 1-0 and are one step away from the group stage of the tournament.

At 79', Matías Pellegrini connected perfectly a cross from Godoy with a left-footed shot that broke De Paul and got the winning goal.

The Argentinian team will seek to seal the classification in La Plata next Wednesday, while Everton will try to achieve an away win that allows them to advance to the next round.