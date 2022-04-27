Estudiantes de La Plata beat Bragantino 2-0 with goals from Uruguayan Agustín Rogel and a golazo by Mauro Boselli on the third round of Group C of the Copa Libertadores and are now the leaders of the group with 7 points.

The 1-0 came after 54 minutes, when Rogel scored his header after a corner kick and a previous header. The defender thus reached his fourth goal in this Copa Libertadores and became the top scorer for Estudiantes de La Plata in the competition.

Five minutes later, Boselli, 36, scored a great goal by chipping the goalkeeper from outside the box. The striker reached 70 goals with the team from La Plata.

On the fourth round, Estudiantes de La Plata will host Nacional on May 3. Bragantino will receive Vélez two days later.