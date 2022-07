A great game between Estudiantes and Fortaleza in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16.

Luis Manuel Castro scored the opening goal with an amazing header in the 9th minute.

Luis Manuel Castro scored for the second time with a great header that doubled the lead for Estudiantes.

Zapiola scored the third one for Estudiantes after a defensive error from Fortaleza in the 57th minute.

The game ended 3-0