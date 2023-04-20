Esequiel Barco, the man of the match, River Plate's main figure.



Increasingly valuable. He generated the 2-1 with a deflection and assist to Lucas Beltran in a move bearing his signature, and capitalized on a rebound to score the stunning 3-2 goal.



Unbalancing with each start, lucid in his passes, and decisive in his finishing.

