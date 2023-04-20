Esequiel Barco, the man of the match, River Plate's main figure.
Increasingly valuable. He generated the 2-1 with a deflection and assist to Lucas Beltran in a move bearing his signature, and capitalized on a rebound to score the stunning 3-2 goal.
Unbalancing with each start, lucid in his passes, and decisive in his finishing.
Esequiel Barco ships it in to put River Plate ahead over Sporting Cristal
Esequiel Barco, the man of the match, River Plate's main figure.
Copa Libertadores River Plate Sporting Cristal Esequiel Barco