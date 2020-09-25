Eduardo Salvio Scores Late Goal For Boca Juniors September 25, 2020 03:52 1:14 min Eduardo Salvio scores the late goal for Boca Juniors to give them a 1-0 lead over Independiente Medellin. Copa Libertadores Highlights Boca Juniors Independiente Medellin Eduardo Salvio -Latest Videos 2:28 min Jorge Wilstermann Comeback In Win Over Peñarol 0:52 min Patricio Rodriguez Gets Brace For Wilstermann 1:01 min Patricio Rodriguez's Makes It 2-1 To Wilstermann 0:39 min Carlos Melgar Scores Penalty To Make It 1-1 1:01 min Formiliano Scores Early To Give Peñarol 1-0 Lead 7:02 min What's Different About Pellegrini's Betis? 7:26 min Is Iago Aspas LaLiga's Second MVP? 8:29 min Is Suarez A Good Fit For Atletico Madrid? 7:10 min Neymar Reflects on His Time at PSG 0:41 min Suarez: I Was Told To Be Careful With Messi