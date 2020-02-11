Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Olimpia where he will reunite with former Manchester City teammate Roque Santa Cruz, and Yaya Toure is also being linked with a switch to South America.

The Togo international becomes the first African to ever play for the three-time Copa Libertadores champions and most successful team in Paraguayan history as he looks to help Olimpia to a fourth Libertadores title.

Olimpia will be the tenth club of the former Arsenal, Man City and Real Madrid forward's career. The journeyman 35-year-old joins the South American side from Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor, where he scored two goals in eight appearances.

¡LLEGA!



Llega al Campeón del Mundo ⭐ y es nuevo pasajero del Expreso Decano, @E_Adebayor 🇹🇬



✔ Potencia

✔ Calidad

✔ Definición



Bienvenue Emmanuel!



¡ESTO ES #OLIMPIA! ⚪⚫⚪#SeamosLeyenda pic.twitter.com/lvFd8O2F8j — Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) February 11, 2020

Olimpia president Marco Trovato last Friday said he wanted 20,000 new members to sign up in order to announce the arrival of Adebayor on Monday, though the deadline was extended by 24 hours.

Shortly after revealing that 14,922 people had signed up with the club, Olimpia made the former Togo international's arrival official.

Toure could be the next big-name veteran to arrive in South America, with Rodrigo Codas, an agent who played a role in Adebayor's move to Olimpia, claiming the Ivorian's representative has asked him to help evaluate the market.

Toure, who arrived at City from Barcelona in 2010 and won three Premier League titles, spent 2019 playing in China's second tier with Qingdao Huanghai and is reportedly a target for Olimpia's rivals Libertad, though a switch to Brazil appears more likely.

"I want to be cautious about Yaya," Codas told Fox Sports Argentina. "He is a player that is willing to come to South America.

"He is very friendly with Adebayor, the same with Roque or Carlos Tevez in South America.

"I think that Yaya would be going, if all goes well, to Brazil. Because of the country and the finances, and because of the power of Brazilian football.

"The coronavirus scares many players who are in China and want to leave."

El Decano will kick off their Copa Libertadores campaign on March 4 against Ecuadorian side Delfin.