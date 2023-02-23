Magallanes played today against Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores.
Magallanes took the lead in the 21st minute.
The first half ended 1-0.
Magallanes managed to score two more goals in the 80th and 89th minutes.
The game ended 3-0.
