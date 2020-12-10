Diego Souza Scores Last-Minute Penalty For Gremio December 10, 2020 01:22 0:45 min Thanks to a VAR check, Gremio were given a penalty in the last minute and Diego Souza stepped up to score to make it 1-1. Copa Libertadores Highlights Gremio Santos -Latest Videos 0:45 min Diego Souza Scores Last-Minute Penalty For Gremio 1:00 min Kaio Jorge Gives Santos 1-0 Lead Over Gremio 1:02 min Neymar Reaches UCL Scoring Landmark 1:02 min Neymar: Leaving PSG "Does Not Cross My Mind" 0:58 min Mbappe Breaks Messi's UCL Scoring Record 0:43 min Report: Bayern Munich Ready To Pounce For De Jong 0:58 min Benfica Coach Calls Anti-Racism "Fasshionable" 0:38 min "I Don't Rest Players" - Pep Looks Ahead To OM 2:17 min Mourinho Laments "Sad Situation" OF UCL Racism 1:02 min Messi Thanks Sabella For Greatest Moments