Cerro Porteño faced Olimpia tonight in the General Pablo Rojas stadium.

It was a tight game between these two South American teams.

Olimpia only needed 10 minutes to go ahead and start winning the game.

The game continued this way until the referee blew the final whistle.

It ended 1-0 in favor of Olimpia, but it wasn’t enough and Cerro Porteño advances to the next round.