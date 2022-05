Deportivo Tachira played Independiente Petrolero in a fascinating game.

Enrique Hernandez took the lead in the 21st minute with an amazing goal.

He scored 6 minutes after, in the 28th minute the second one to make it a double.

They left for the break 2-0 in favor of the locals.

The match stayed the same with both teams wanting to score until Deportivo extended their lead to a 3.