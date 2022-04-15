Today the Copa Libertadores had the first fixture of the day between Athletico Paranaense and The Strongest. The Strongest had a tough first half, with zero shots! While Athletico had a few more chances but only one that went on goal.



The only action the game had for the first 45 minutes, were two yellow cards and that is it. The second half got more interesting when Athletico was given a penalty that David Terans took and gave the advantage to the locals.

The 90 minutes got over and the score stayed 1-0 in favor of the locals with a penalty goal.