David Luiz has completed a move to Brazilian club Flamengo following his exit from Arsenal at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old returns to his homeland 14 years after departing Vitoria for spells with European clubs Benfica, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

He won 19 trophies across that period, which includes two separate stints at Stamford Bridge, while also helping Brazl to Confederations Cup success in 2013.

Having been linked with numerous clubs since his two-year stay with Arsenal came to an end in June, David Luiz has now put pen to paper on a deal until December 2022 with Rio de Janeiro-based Flamengo.

The experienced defender is Flamengo's third arrival of the mid-year window following the loan signings of Camilo Duran, Andreas Pereira and Kenedy, the latter two joining from Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.