Curico Unido lose in their Libertadores debut against Cerro Porteño February 22, 2023 04:00 8:17 min Curicó Unido lost 0-1 this Tuesday in their debut in Copa Libertadores against Cerro Porteño. Copa Libertadores Cerro Porteno -Latest Videos 8:39 min Nacional beat Sporting Cristal 2-0 8:17 min Curico Unido lose in their Libertadores debut 10:11 min 1st Leg victory for the Sudamericana champions 0:44 min Report: Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid 1:00 min De Bruyne missing from City squad 1:40 min Gullit tips Napoli for glory 3:14 min Real Madrid mourn loss of Amancio 1:11 min A great rivalry: Klopp v Ancelotti 0:41 min Klopp happy with Real Madrid timing 1:14 min Ederson: Man City needed Haaland