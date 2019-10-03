Copa Libertadores: VAR Review Wipes Out Flamengo Opener October 3, 2019 02:52 1:11 min Flamengo's Éverton Ribeiro looked to have scored a spectacular opener from outside the box, but the goal was called back for a push in the build-up after a VAR review. Copa Libertadores video Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights VAR Flamengo Gremio -Latest Videos 1:11 min VAR Review Wipes Out Flamengo Opener 5:39 min Suarez: Barca 'The Best Team In The World' 3:24 min Petrucci: 'My Best Race Is The Next Race' 0:40 min Messi In Starting XI for Inter Game 1:02 min Courtois "Suffers With De Gea Syndrome" 1:18 min Tuchel Hails 'Real Fight' From PSG Players 1:22 min Junior Firpo Sidelined With Hamstring Injury 1:08 min Report: Costa In Talks Over Move To Qatar 1:17 min Boca Juniors Accuse River Plate Of Diving 3:30 min Takahiro Sumi: 'Yamaha's Only Goal Is The Title'