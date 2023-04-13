The Group Stage of the Copa Libertadores is heating up as we approach matchday three, having already witnessed numerous surprises and thrilling emotions. Some of the top clubs have suffered defeats, while others have managed to bounce back, showcasing the parity in this year's tournament.

Fluminense takes on River Plate in a clash of giants

Fluminense and River Plate will go head-to-head at the Maracanã in a battle for supremacy in Group D. River Plate currently sits third in the group after a shocking loss to The Strongest in the opening match, but managed to recover with a victory over Sporting Cristal. Fluminense boasts a perfect record so far, securing six points from their first two matches.

Atlético Nacional and on-fire Pabón

Dorlan Pabón has been the standout player for an inspired Atlético Nacional side, and perhaps even the star of the tournament. Nacional, flawless in the competition with a 2-0-0 record and six points, will host Olimpia in Medellín. Olimpia has one win and one draw and aims to overtake the Colombian club at the top. Pabón capped off matchday two with a stunning hat-trick against Melgar.

Classic showdown between Colo Colo and Boca Juniors

Two of the most storied clubs on the continent will face off at the Estadio Monumental in Santiago in Group F. Colo Colo and Boca Juniors share the group lead after both teams recorded identical stats through the first two matches: one win, one draw, two goals scored, and one conceded. Boca Juniors drew against a surprising Monagas side before bouncing back with a victory over Deportivo Pereira. Colo Colo, on the other hand, tied with Pereira before defeating Monagas.

The champions Flamengo come back after a scare

Reigning champion Flamengo was also caught off guard in their opening match against a courageous Aucas side, suffering a 2-1 defeat in Ecuador. However, with star player Pedro netting a brace, the Mengão bounced back and overcame Chilean outfit Ñublense. Racing Club leads Group A with six points, followed by Flamengo and Aucas, each with three points, while Ñublense sits at the bottom after two losses in as many games.

