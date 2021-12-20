The preliminary rounds of the Copa Libertadores have been drawn, defining the path for the teams towards the group stage.
There are 3 rounds previous to the group stage, which starts in April and will have their own draw in March, with the losers of the third preliminary round going to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
You can enjoy the Copa Libertadores, exclusively on beIN SPORTS.
📌 The full draw for the 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ CONMEBOL #Libertadores First Phase!— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) December 20, 2021
🇺🇾 @MvdCityTorque 🆚 @BarcelonaSC 🇪🇨
🇻🇪 @DeportivoLara 🆚 @Bolivar_Oficial 🇧🇴
🇵🇪 @clubucv 🆚 @elClubOlimpia 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/ppQCV9ZitF
📌 The Second Phase Draw!— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) December 20, 2021
🇨🇴 Colombia 3 🆚 @FluminenseFC 🇧🇷
🇨🇱 @audaxitaliano 🆚 @EdelpOficial 🇦🇷
E2 🆚 @UCatolicaEC 🇪🇨
🇧🇷 @AmericaMG
🆚 @ClubGuarani 🇵🇾
E1 🆚 @Universitario 🇵🇪
🇺🇾 @PlazaColonia 🆚 @ClubStrongest 🇧🇴
🇨🇱 @evertonsadp 🆚 @Monagas_SC 🇻🇪
E3 🆚 @nacionaloficial 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/YyDEoFGpwz