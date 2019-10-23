Copa Libertadores: Jan Hurtado Bundles In Boca's Opener October 23, 2019 04:32 0:51 min Jan Hurtado was on the spot to knock in the opening goal for Boca Juniors, cutting River Plate's aggregate lead to 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores semifinals. Copa Libertadores video Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights River Plate Boca Juniors -Latest Videos 3:54 min River Eliminate Boca, Head to Libertadores Final 0:51 min Hurtado Bundles In Boca's Opener 1:05 min Boca Opener Ruled Out For Handball 0:35 min Klopp: LFC Stars Worthy Of Ballon d'Or Nominations 0:44 min The Fastest Red Card in Turkish SuperLig History 1:19 min Preview: Flamengo vs. Gremio 1:00 min Neymar: The Love From PSG Fans Will Return 0:27 min Gallardo: Nothing Tops Last Year's Copa Lib Final 0:33 min Evra Ridicules Arsenal 'Babies' 1:47 min Report: Real Madrid Paving Way for Eriksen