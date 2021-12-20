The preliminary rounds of the Copa Libertadores are ready to qualify the teams toward the groups of the tournament.
There are 3 rounds previous to the group stage, which starts in April and will have their own draw in March, with the losers of the third preliminary round going to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores
📌 The full draw for the 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ CONMEBOL #Libertadores First Phase!— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) December 20, 2021
🇺🇾 @MvdCityTorque 🆚 @BarcelonaSC 🇪🇨
🇻🇪 @DeportivoLara 🆚 @Bolivar_Oficial 🇧🇴
🇵🇪 @clubucv 🆚 @elClubOlimpia 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/ppQCV9ZitF
📌 The Second Phase Draw!— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) December 20, 2021
🇨🇴 Colombia 3 🆚 @FluminenseFC 🇧🇷
🇨🇱 @audaxitaliano 🆚 @EdelpOficial 🇦🇷
E2 🆚 @UCatolicaEC 🇪🇨
🇧🇷 @AmericaMG
🆚 @ClubGuarani 🇵🇾
E1 🆚 @Universitario 🇵🇪
🇺🇾 @PlazaColonia 🆚 @ClubStrongest 🇧🇴
🇨🇱 @evertonsadp 🆚 @Monagas_SC 🇻🇪
E3 🆚 @nacionaloficial 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/YyDEoFGpwz