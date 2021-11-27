Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira and midfielder Felipe Melo attend official news conference on Friday ahead of all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final against Flamengo at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay

Felipe Melo said: "It's going to be a tough match, against an opponent that plays - in my opinion - the best football in South America. There's a lot of respect from our side. But don't confuse respect with fear. We are Palmeiras, the current (Copa) Libertadores champions! We will leave everything in the pitch to defend our dream, to defend our Copa Libertadores trophy."

On the other hand, Ferreira stated: "When I entered this news conference I was nervous too, it's normal. It happens with me, with (Juergen) Klopp, with (Pep) Guardiola, with (Lionel) Messi, with Neymar, with Cristiano Ronaldo... it's normal to have these goosebumps and we have to learn how to deal with it. It's not just with you, it's with all of us here. Stay calm, relax, you know what you have to do. It's exactly what I am feeling right now. We are calm, we are relaxed, we worked a lot, we prepared well, we followed our plan and we will enjoy this final responsibly."