Copa Libertadores 2019: Best Goals March 27, 2020 22:15 5:52 min Relive the best goals from the 2019 Copa Libertadores Copa Libertadores Soccer Highlights -Latest Videos 5:52 min Copa Libertadores 2019: Best Goals 0:41 min Dybala Feeling "Much Better" After Positive Test 22:48 min LaLiga Cities: CD Leganes 4:44 min 2010: FC Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid 5:12 min Riquelme: Best 2007 Copa Libertadores Goals 22:13 min 90 Years of Stories - The coach: Javier Irureta 4:57 min Enrique Leaves Door Open To Barcelona Return 0:46 min Liverpool Thank "Extraordinary" Healthcare Workers 6:03 min Neymar vs. Lautaro: Who Should Barcelona Sign? 5:54 min Herrera: I Felt Worse Than Mbappe Before Test