Gremio Secure Shutout Win Over Guarani November 27, 2020 02:15 4:24 min Jean Pyerre and Pepe sealed a 2-0 road win for the Porto Alegre giants in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores last 16. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Gremio Club Guarani -Latest Videos 4:30 min Valladolid And Levante Play To Draw 4:52 min Al Ahly Wins CAF Champions League Over Zamalek 3:21 min Rennes Held To Draw By 10-Man Strasbourg 2:00 min Barcelona Players Agree To $146M In Pay Cuts 1:01 min Hunou Nets Rennes Equalizer Against Strasbourg 1:16 min Magdy Scores Great Strike To Give Al Ahly 2-1 Lead 1:21 min Thomasson Scores Strasbourg Opener Against Rennes 1:09 min Shikabala Gives Zamalek An Equalizer 0:53 min Amr El Soleya Gives Al Ahly 1-0 Lead From Header 2:02 min Trabzonspor Grab Road Win Over Ankaragugu