CONMEBOL has announced the suspension of the Copa Libertadores group stage until further notice as South America deals with outbreak of the coronavirus.

Official statement

"CONMEBOL is committed to preventing the spread of COVID-19, and with the safety of players, technical staff, match delegates, match officials, directors, members of the media and fans in mind, has taken the decision to suspend the 2020 CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES for the week of March 15th to March 21st, 2020

"In the coming weeks the rescheduled fixtures will be announced."

📌 CONMEBOL has confirmed a temporary suspension of the 2020 #Libertadores beginning with the matches currently scheduled for March 15th. https://t.co/6OjGA8Swcm — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) March 12, 2020

As such, next week's matchday three fixtures (below) will postponed until a future date:

Tuesday, March 17th

Colo Colo vs. Peñarol

Jorge Wilstermann vs. Athletico Paranaense

Binacional vs. LDU Quito

Sao Paulo vs. River Plate

Defensa y Justicia vs. Delfin

Santos vs. Olimpia

Wednesday, March 18th

Bolivar vs. Palmeiras

Internacional vs. America de Cali

Universidad Catolica vs. Gremio

Estudiantes Merida vs. Alianza Lima

Racing Club vs. Nacional

Independiente Medellin vs. Caracas

Libertad vs. Boca Juniors

Thursday, March 19th

Barcelona SC vs. Junior FC

Independiente del Valle vs. Flamengo

Guarani vs. Tigre