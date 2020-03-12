CONMEBOL has announced the suspension of the Copa Libertadores group stage until further notice as South America deals with outbreak of the coronavirus.
Official statement
"CONMEBOL is committed to preventing the spread of COVID-19, and with the safety of players, technical staff, match delegates, match officials, directors, members of the media and fans in mind, has taken the decision to suspend the 2020 CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES for the week of March 15th to March 21st, 2020
"In the coming weeks the rescheduled fixtures will be announced."
📌 CONMEBOL has confirmed a temporary suspension of the 2020 #Libertadores beginning with the matches currently scheduled for March 15th. https://t.co/6OjGA8Swcm— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) March 12, 2020
As such, next week's matchday three fixtures (below) will postponed until a future date:
Tuesday, March 17th
Colo Colo vs. Peñarol
Jorge Wilstermann vs. Athletico Paranaense
Binacional vs. LDU Quito
Sao Paulo vs. River Plate
Defensa y Justicia vs. Delfin
Santos vs. Olimpia
Wednesday, March 18th
Bolivar vs. Palmeiras
Internacional vs. America de Cali
Universidad Catolica vs. Gremio
Estudiantes Merida vs. Alianza Lima
Racing Club vs. Nacional
Independiente Medellin vs. Caracas
Libertad vs. Boca Juniors
Thursday, March 19th
Barcelona SC vs. Junior FC
Independiente del Valle vs. Flamengo
Guarani vs. Tigre