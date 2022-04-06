Facundo Hernán Farías scored a dramatic goal in the 90th minute to give Argentina's Colón de Santa Fe the 2-1 win over Uruguay's Peñarol in the start of Group G of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Luis Miguel "Pulga" Rodríguez opened the score for Colón in the 31st minute while Pablo Ceppelini equalized it in the 69th for visiting Peñarol.

Peñarol sank temporarily to the bottom of the group while Colón took first place after the first round. This group is completed by Paraguay's Cerro Porteño and Olimpia who played for a 0-0 draw.