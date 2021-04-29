Chancalay's Header Restores Racing's Lead April 30, 2021 01:44 1:14 min Tomas Chancalay scores from the header to give Racing a 2-1 lead over Sporting Cristal. Copa Libertadores Highlights Racing Club Sporting Cristal -Latest Videos 0:53 min Gonzáles Gets Equalizer For Sporting Cristal 0:48 min Caceres Connects Header To Give Racing Lead 1:24 min Koeman: The Fourth Official Disrespected Me 9:05 min Alanyaspor And Fenerbahce Settle For Draw 11:18 min Granada Keep Barca Off Top Spot 1:23 min Molina Powers Granada Into 2-1 Lead Over Barca 1:24 min Machis Pulls Granada Level at Camp Nou 0:43 min Messi Kept Out by Stunning Save 1:19 min Messi Fires Barca In Front Against Granada 10:06 min Torreira's Boca Juniors Move In Doubt