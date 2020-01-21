Carabobo Scores First Goal Of 2020 Copa Libertadores January 22, 2020 00:24 1:12 min Edson Tortolero scores the first goal for Carabobo to make it 1-0 over Universitario. Copa Libertadores Venezuela Peru Universitario Carabobo Edson Tortolero -Latest Videos 0:52 min Dos Santos Gives Universitario The Equalizer 1:12 min Carabobo Scores First Goal Of 2020 Libertadores 0:42 min Remy Draws Lille Level to Force PKs 1:05 min Aouar Gives Lyon Go-Ahead Goal Against Lille 0:52 min Chicharito: I'm Not Playing in MLS to Retire 2:00 min Dembele Penalty Equalizes For Lyon Against Lille 0:55 min Renato Sanches Breaks the Deadlock 0:43 min CAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying Group Stage Draw 26:21 min Sports Burst - Chicharito Joins A New Galaxy 1:48 min Nantes Reveal Special Kit Tribute to Sala