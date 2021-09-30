Bruno Henrique scored twice to lead Flamengo to a 0-2 victory in their visit to Ecuador's Barcelona SC. With the win, the Brazilian side advance to the Copa Libertadores final where they will play against the also Brazilians Palmeiras.

The aggregate total from the two legs of the semifinal was 4-0.

Henrique opened the score at the 9th minute finding a cross-pass inside the box, after being assisted by Everton Ribeiro for the 0-1.

The second goal started with a quick counterattack with long passes that ended with a fast run by Henrique into the box receiving a pass from Gabriel Barbosa at the 50th mark.

The Copa Libertadores will be at Montevideo's Centenario Stadium on November 27th, and you can see it LIVE on beIN SPORTS.

Barcelona SC 0-2 Flamengo in numbers: