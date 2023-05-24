Bolivar claimed a thrilling victory over Barcelona in the Copa Libertadores, thanks to a dramatic 95th-minute goal by Ronnie Fernandez. The match, which took place on match day 4 of the tournament, provided Bolivar with a crucial three points to maintain their position as the leaders of Group C. The goal scored by Fernandez in the dying moments of the game left Barcelona stunned and handed them their third defeat in the group stage. With only 3 points, Barcelona now sits in third place. Bolivar's impressive performance not only solidifies their standing but also showcases their resilience and determination. The upcoming matches will prove decisive as both teams strive to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the competition.