Boca Juniors celebrated a significant victory at La Bombonera, securing their place in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. In a crucial match on Matchday 5 of 6 in the group stage, Boca emerged triumphant with a 1-0 win against Colo-Colo. The Argentine powerhouse displayed their dominance throughout the game, demonstrating their determination to advance in the tournament. With this victory, Boca Juniors solidified their position as group leaders, accumulating a total of 10 points. On the other hand, Colo-Colo find themselves at the bottom of the group with 4 points, facing an uphill battle to progress further.