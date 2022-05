Boca Juniors had a difficult task tonight against Deportivo Cali.

Boca was trying since the first second to score a goal but were not able to do so.

The first half was an action-less 45 minutes. They entered the locker room 0-0.

Boca went hungry into the second half and kept trying because they needed the win.

Boca Juniors were able to score in the 54th minute to go ahead and secure a spot.

Boca completed the win 1-0 and are in the next Round.