Argentina's Boca Juniors faced a surprisingly tough opponent in their first game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores Group Stage against Venezuela's Monagas, resulting in a goalless draw. The game took place at Estadio Monumental de Maturín, with Monagas defending their home ground fiercely against the Argentine powerhouse.

The match started with a breathtaking performance by Monagas goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, who stopped three shots from Boca Juniors' players within just 8 seconds of starting the game. Mosquera successfully blocked shots by Frank Fabra in the ninth minute and Sebastián Villa with a rebound just a few seconds later. Fabra attempted to shoot again on another rebound at minute 9:35, but Mosquera made yet another impressive save.

Boca Juniors' luck did not improve much throughout the rest of the match. Bruno Valdez was ejected in the 40th minute after trying to stop an attack, and the team's closest chance at a goal was Dario Benedetto's shot that hit the right post. The statistics also showed a close game, with Monagas leading in almost every offensive and defensive category.

The possession was relatively even, with Monagas having 51.3% and Boca Juniors having 47.7%. Shots were also equal, with both teams having 13, but Boca Juniors had one more shot on target than Monagas. Facundo Roncaglia of Boca Juniors was also ejected in the 86th minute after receiving his second yellow card due to a handball.

After the game, both teams are tied for third place in Group F of the Copa Libertadores.