GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is looking more and more likely to join Boca Juniors, club advisor Jorge Bermudez has suggested.

Bermudez told Ole: "His transfer is not just what we want, it is also a possibility.

"Knowing [club vice-president] Juan Roman Riquelme, how close [Cavani] is to Diego Forlan and the type of player that he is, I think that this could be done very soon. ... I do not think that the Cavani situation will be a question of money. It is a real desire and I think that the signs are clear: he wants to play for Boca."