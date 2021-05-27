Boca Juniors Advance To Round Of 16 With Win Over The Strongest May 27, 2021 04:07 7:45 min Boca Juniors get a 3-0 win over The Strongest to secure their spot in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Copa Libertadores Highlights Boca Juniors The Strongest -Latest Videos 9:42 min Corinthians Finish Sudamericana Campaign With Win 7:45 min Boca Juniors Advance To Libertadores' Round Of 16 7:46 min Barcelona SC Secure Top Spot With Win Over Santos 0:49 min Own Goal From Valverde Provides Boca's Third Goal 0:49 min Villa Doubles Boca's Lead Over The Strongest 6:57 min Internacional Secure Top Spot Following Draw 10:16 min Romero's Goal Secures Top Spot For Independiente 7:35 min Olimpia Qualify To Round Of 16 Past Tachira 0:48 min Almendra Scores Opener For Boca Over The Strongest 0:46 min Romero Scores Opener For Independiente