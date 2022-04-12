Boca Juniors versus Always Ready, Argentina versus Bolivia, was a great game between these two rivalries. There were goals, fights, a red card and some exciting shots.
Boca Juniors started winning in the first half of the game with a goal from Benedetto. Just before the end of the first 45 minutes, Rodrigo Ramallo was sent off with a direct red card.
The game went on to finish with no action, until Benedetto scored a beautiful header in the last minute of the game and Boca Juniors claimed their well deserved victory.
Benedetto gives the win to Boca
