Boca Juniors versus Always Ready, Argentina versus Bolivia, was a great game between these two rivalries. There were goals, fights, a red card and some exciting shots.



Boca Juniors started winning in the first half of the game with a goal from Benedetto. Just before the end of the first 45 minutes, Rodrigo Ramallo was sent off with a direct red card.

The game went on to finish with no action, until Benedetto scored a beautiful header in the last minute of the game and Boca Juniors claimed their well deserved victory.