Barcelona Strikes Four Past Sporting Cristal February 7, 2020 03:57 0:40 min Barcelona de Guayaquil of Ecuador scores four past Sporting Cristal to see them take advantage of their Copa Libertadores second stage first leg. Copa Libertadores Highlights Ecuador Peru Sporting Cristal Barcelona SC -Latest Videos 3:35 min Union De Santa Fe Plows Past Atletico Mineiro, 3-0 0:40 min Barcelona Strikes Four Past Sporting Cristal 4:30 min Millonarios Strikes Twice Past Always Ready 0:59 min Union Makes It Three Against Atletico Mineiro 1:04 min Cabrera Doubles Union's Lead Before Halftime 3:09 min Emelec Gets Three Important Away Goals VS Blooming 0:52 min Walter Bou Gives Union De Santa Fe An Early Lead 0:46 min Barcelo Scores Emelec's Third Of The Night 0:41 min Arroyo Doubles Lead For Emelec 0:53 min Barcelo Takes The Lead For Emelec