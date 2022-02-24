Ecuador's Barcelona made a crucial step in the quest for qualification after beating Universitario 2-0 with both goals scored in the second half. The game, played at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Final stadium, was tight in the first half, with the locals setting up the pace of the match.

However, it wasn't until the 60th minute when fans enjoyed the first goal, made by Eryc Castillo after a great cross from teammate Emmanuel Martinez. The second one came up 20 minutes later after a huge run from Castillo and a soft touch from Carlos Garcés.

The second leg match will be played next Wednesday at Estadio Monumental "U".