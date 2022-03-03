At the National Stadium in Lima, Barcelona (Ecuador) defeated Universitario (Peru) 1-0, for the second leg of Phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores.

At 66 minutes, striker Emanuel Martínez scored with a shot from outside the box to beat Carvallo and put the visitors ahead, who were left with 10 men in the first half.



With this victory, the Ecuadorians achieved a 3-0 aggregate score thanks to the result they had achieved in the first leg.

A goal by Piero Quispe was disallowed for Universitario. And towards the end, a brawl between players from both clubs ended with Álex Valera being red-carded.