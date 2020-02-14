Barcelona SC Qualify To Next Round Of Libertadores, Eliminate Sporting Cristal February 14, 2020 03:52 4:57 min Sporting Cristal couldn't score enough goals in their 2-1 win over Barcelona SC as the Ecuadorians win the series and qualify to the next round of the Copa Libertadores. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Sporting Cristal Barcelona SC -Latest Videos 0:53 min Leandro Fernández Give Independiente 1-0 Lead 4:16 min Zamora Take Advantage Of First Leg With 1-0 Win 0:54 min Zamora Strike First From Manuel Artega 3:09 min Saint-Etienne Advance to Coupe de France Semis 0:56 min Camara Doubles Saint-Etienne's Lead Over Epinal 1:48 min Mailbag: The Rise Of Getafe 0:56 min Bouanga Scores ASSE Opener Against Epinal 3:32 min Transfer Wire - Chelsea Land Ziyech 0:29 min Haaland On Choosing Dortmund Over Man Utd 2:22 min Crane: Sign Stealing Did Not Impact World Series