America-MG was about to suffer the same fate that hit them in second stage when they lose against Guarani in the last minute of the match. Fortunately for them, Carlos Garcés missed a penalty at the 90th minute that could have give Barcelona the three points and the away victory.

Despite having less ball possession, the visitors were dominating throughout the match, having the best chances to score against a weak America-MG. The Brazilian side respond in the second half but goalkeeper Javier Burrai and Barcelona defense made it impossible for the debutants in continental competitions.

In the 90th minute, Barcelona was awarded with a penalty-kick who could have sealed a key victory for the Ecuadorians, but striker Carlos Garces missed it wide on the left post and the opportunity was badly wasted.

The second leg of this phase between these two teams will be played next week in Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in Guayaquil.