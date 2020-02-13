Atletico Tucuman Win On Penalties Over The Strongest February 13, 2020 04:39 3:26 min It took a penalty shootout to see Atletico Tucuman of Argentina defeat The Strongest of Bolivia as they qualify to the next stage of the Copa Libertadores. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights The Strongest Atletico Tucuman -Latest Videos 3:26 min Atletico Tucuman Beat The Strongest On Penalties 3:06 min Liverpool Of Uruguay Take Control Of First Leg 5:50 min Corinthians Crash Out Against Club Guarani 1:02 min Guarani Restore Parity Against Corinthians 3:09 min Cerro Porteño Edge Universitario to Progress 3:44 min Palestino Rout Cerro Largo to Advance 1:47 min 10-Man Corinthians Take The Lead Against Guarani 1:02 min Luan Pulls Corinthians Level Against Club Guarani 4:50 min Lanus Rout Universidad Catolica in First Leg 1:16 min Benegas Extends Palestino's Lead Over Cerro Largo