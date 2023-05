Peru's FCB Melgar suffered a defeat (0-1) on Wednesday in the fourth matchday of the Copa Libertadores against Atlético Nacional, who are very close to securing a spot in the round of 16 with two matches remaining.

A late header goal by Colombian Danovis Banguero decided the match in favor of Medellín's team in Group H, as they held on with one player less for almost the entire second half.