As the Copa Libertadores Group Stage continues, four more enticing fixtures are set to take place. From Brazil's Palmeiras seeking redemption to Argentina's Racing Club and Colombia's Atlético Nacional aiming to maintain their winning start, this slate of matches promises to deliver excitement for soccer fans across North America.

Atlético Nacional vs. Melgar - Group H

Colombian powerhouse Atlético Nacional will look to build on their successful start after defeating Argentina's Patronato, as they host Peru's Melgar. With a brace by Dorlan Pabón in the previous match, Nacional will be eager to add three more points to their tally and move to the top of Group H. Melgar, on the other hand, is coming off a 1-1 draw with Paraguay's Olimpia and will be looking to cause an upset in Medellín.

Palmeiras vs. Cerro Porteño - Group C

After a disappointing 3-1 loss to Bolívar in Bolivia, Brazilian giant Palmeiras will hope to bounce back when they host Paraguayan legendary club Cerro Porteño. Cerro Porteño started their campaign on a high note, defeating Ecuador's Barcelona SC. Palmeiras will need to turn things around quickly to keep their hopes of staying alive.

Racing Club vs. Aucas - Group A

Argentina's Racing Club will look to continue their winning ways as they host Ecuador's Aucas. Racing began their campaign with an impressive 0-2 victory over Chile's Ñublense, featuring a stunning goal from beyond midfield by Matías Rojas and another by Paolo Guerrero. Aucas, meanwhile, surprised everyone with a 2-1 victory over reigning champions Flamengo.

Libertad vs. Alianza Lima - Group G

Paraguayan side Libertad will face off against Peruvian historic club Alianza Lima in a match that could have significant implications in the group standings. Libertad scored a crucial away victory against Brazilian Atlético Mineiro, while Alianza Lima earned a goalless draw at home against Athlético Paranaense. Both teams will be eager to build on their early success and strengthen their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

With thrilling matches and high stakes, soccer fans in North America can expect a feast of action and drama in the end of this round of Copa Libertadores Group Stage.

Here's what's coming up: