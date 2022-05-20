Atletico Mineiro played against Independiente del Valle today. It was round 5 of the Copa Libertadores where these two teams played each other.

Hulk opened the score after an amazing play from the local team and an astonishing assist.

The game got calmed after the 1-0 and continued to do so until the half time.

The locals wanted more and minutes after the start of the second half, Hulk scored the second one with an amazing finish.

Independiente tried to get close but were only able to pull one back and finish 2-1 for Atletico.

In the last seconds, Atletico scored a beautiful goal that went into the top right corner.

The game finished 3-1 and Atletico make history as they’re the team with the longest unbeaten run in the history of the Copa Libertadores, making it 18 games unbeaten.